Panaji, December 29: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, in a statement that could hit the tourist state of Goa during its busiest week when tourists flock to its beaches to attend various events on the new year's eve, said that "Covid-19 negative certificate or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending functions on 31st December in the state." The CM also said that orders regarding this announcement will be issued soon. Speculations were rife that given the rising cases of Covid-19, measures to control crowd and restrict the number of people visiting the state to usher in the new year was on the cards.

Covid-19 negative certificate or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending functions on 31st December in the state, orders to be issued soon: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/1Fn8xliIul — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

