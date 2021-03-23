COVID-19 Variant, Found in UK, Detected in 81% of 401 Samples Sent by Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh Urges PM Narendra Modi to Expand Vaccination Age Criteria

CM @capt_amarinder expresses concern as 81% of latest 401 samples sent by Punjab for genome sequencing show new UK #Covid variant, affecting more young people. Urges PM @narendramodi to expand #CovidVaccine to under 60. Appeals to citizens to get vaccinated, wear masks. pic.twitter.com/YUtQrporgj — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) March 23, 2021

