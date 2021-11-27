The Maharashtra government issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines with new restrictions, keeping in mind the new Covid-19 variant Omicron on Saturday. As per the latest guidelines, all travellers arriving in the state will be governed on the basis of the instructions issued by the Government of India. While domestic travellers must be fully vaccinated or have an RT-PCR test report valid for 72 hrs.

Check out the latest guidelines here:

