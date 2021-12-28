A Yellow Alert has been sounded in Delhi amid rise in COVID-19 cases. Coronavirus restrictions has been imposed in the national capital under the Graded Response Action Plan due to the rise in coronavirus infections and Omicron Scare. Night curfew will remain in place from 10pm-5am. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro, bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with only 50 percent capacity. Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed with immediate effect.

Tweet By ANI:

