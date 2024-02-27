The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 14 locations in Punjab and two in Rajasthan as part of its ongoing investigations against the nexus of Khalistan supporters and organised criminals. The raids were carried out in connection with five cases registered by the NIA since August 2022, relating to conspiracies involving targeted killings, terror funding, extortion, and other crimes by gangsters and terrorists. According to the NIA, six persons were detained and examined for their involvement in terrorist activities. NIA Attaches Immovable Properties, Seizes Rs 2.27 Crore in Handwara Narco-Terrorism Case Linked With LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen (Watch Video).

Crackdown Against Khalistan-Gangster Nexus

National Investigation Agency is conducting searches in ongoing investigations against Khalistan and organised criminals nexus at 14 locations in Punjab and 2 locations in Rajasthan. Subsequent to searches, 6 persons are being examined for their involvement in terrorist… pic.twitter.com/sTUPo6KF1w — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

