In a major action against illegal sand mining, the Palghar police and administration raided several sites along the Vaitarna River and destroyed the boats and machines used by the sand mafia. Several videos of the crackdown against sand mafias have surfaced on social media. The police said that they will continue to monitor the river banks and take strict action against anyone found indulging in sand mining without permission. They also appealed to the public to inform them about any such activity in their area. Palghar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Parking Lot of Nalasopara’s Dhaniv Bagh Locality, Seven Vehicles Reduced to Ashes (Watch Video).

Crackdown Against Sand Mafias in Palghar

