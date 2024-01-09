The Delhi High Court recently observed that a wife's conduct of attempting suicide and then trying to put the blame on the husband and his family members is an act of "extreme cruelty". The division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed while upholding the decree of divorce granted by a family court. The husband had moved a petition before the family court seeking divorce on the ground of cruelty by the wife under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The high court also dismissed the wife's appeal against the family court order and said that during the two years of their matrimonial life, the two parties barely resided together for ten months. HC on Bigamy: Absence of Law Prohibiting Adultery Is No License To Practise Bigamy, Says Delhi High Court.

HC on Divorce:

