All five major dams in Tirupati reached their full storage capacity on Tuesday, December 5, as incessant rainfall caused by cyclone Michaung lashed several parts of the state. A video shared by news agency ANI, showed water inside the reservoirs reaching the brink as rainfall continue to batter the state. Michaung intensified into severe cyclonic storm due to deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. The wind speed of the storm reached severe cyclonic levels resulting in heavy rains in most parts of Tamil Nadu and south of Andhra Pradesh. As of now, cyclone Michaung landfall process has begun in Bapatla on Andhra Pradesh coast. A red alert has been issued in Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Michaung Hits Air Services in Visakhapatnam, 23 Flights Cancelled.

Dams in Tirupati Reaches Full Capacity:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: All 5 major dams in Tirupati flow at full capacity due to incessant rainfall#CycloneMichaung pic.twitter.com/wg4MVfhaN6 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

