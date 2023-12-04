Several parts of Tamil Nadu's Chennai received torrential downpours as cyclone Michaung approached the coast. Multiple videos of heavy rainfall and strong winds lashing several parts of the Chennai district and uprooting trees have also gone viral on social media. The heavy downpour also caused severe waterlogging in several residential areas of Chennai as heavy rains continued to lash the state's capital. A few videos also showed rainwater entering residential areas in Chennai. Parts of Chennai received torrential downpours as cyclone 'Michaung' approached the coast. It is expected to make landfall on December 5 in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu Rains: 11 Express Trains Cancelled After Water Level Breaches Danger Mark in Basin Bridge-Vyasarpadi Section Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Trees Uprooted in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Strong winds, accompanied by rainfall, uproot trees in parts of Chennai; rainwater enters the residential area. pic.twitter.com/GO9cPYMSN7 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

Rainwater Enters Residential Area

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Trees uproot, rainwater enters the residential area as strong winds, accompanied by rainfall, lash parts of Chennai. (Visuals from Thirumullaivoyal-Annanur area) pic.twitter.com/LTGDKJZF4t — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

