A newly constructed wall reportedly collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Kanathur area after heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds lashed the state's capital, Chennai, today, December 4. According to news agency ANI, the newly constructed wall collapsed in the Kanathur area, East Coastal Road of Chennai, this morning. Two people died, and one was critically injured in the incident. The deceased are residents of Jharkhand. Kanathur Police are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, parts of Chennai received torrential downpours as cyclone 'Michaung' approached the coast. Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu: Strong Winds Accompanied With Heavy Rainfall Lash Parts of Chennai, Uproot Trees As Rainwater Enters Residential Areas (Watch Videos).

Wall Collapses in Chennai

