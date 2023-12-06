Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry states. PM Modi also prayed for those injured or affected in this cyclone and said that authorities are working tirelessly to assist those affected and will continue their work until the situation fully normalises. On X (Formerly known as Twitter), the Prime Minister said, “My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises.” Cyclone Michaung Weakened Into Deep Depression Over Central Coastal Andhra Pradesh After Making Landfall, Says IMD.

PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives Due to Cyclone Michaung:

My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2023

