Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin served food and distributed relief materials to the people people affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai. On Wednesday, CM Stalin took stock of affected areas in Chennai due to Cyclone Michaung. A video of CM Stalin distributing food and other relief materials to rainfall-affected people. According to officials, the flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung claimed 17 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Chennai Police reported six more deaths. Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Relief Fund of Rs 5060 Crores.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Serves Food and Distributes Relief Materials

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu CM @mkstalin distributes food and relief materials to people affected from #CycloneMichaung. pic.twitter.com/vkRI4p3wjk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2023

