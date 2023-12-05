Heavy rains and strong winds continue to lash several parts of Andhra Pradesh as severe cyclonic storm Michaung is expected to make landfall soon. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Sunanda, Director of Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, IMD, said, "Cyclone Michuang lies over West Central Bay of Bengal of South Andhra Pradesh coast." She said that the severe cyclonic storm Michaung is lying 40 km south-west direction of Bapatla. "In the coming 4 hours, ...near to Bapatla only it will cross as severe cyclonic storm," she added. The weather agency also said that severe cyclonic storm Michaung will cross south Andhra coast near Bapatla during next four hours with wind speed of 90-100 kmp. Cyclone Michaung Update: 8 People Died, Subways, Roads Closed in Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin Inspects Relief Camps in Chennai (Watch Videos).

Cyclone Michaung to Make Landfall Soon

#WATCH | On #CycloneMichuang, Sunanda, Director, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, IMD says, " #CycloneMichuang lies over West Central Bay of Bengal of South Andhra Pradesh coast. It lies in 140 km south-west direction of Bapatla...in the coming 4 hours, ...near to Bapatla… pic.twitter.com/ODz1tEgIIT — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

Cyclone 'Michaung' Nears Landfall

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung to cross south Andhra coast near Bapatla during next four hours with wind speed of 90-100 kmph: IMD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

