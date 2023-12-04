Chennai Airport, operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has temporarily suspended arrival and departure operations until 9 am tomorrow, December 5, due to adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Michuang. The decision aims to ensure passenger and aircraft safety during the cyclonic impact. Travelers are advised to check with the airport authorities for updates on flight schedules and further information as the cyclone continues to affect the region. Cyclone Michaung Update: Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains As Cyclonic Storm Intensifies; State Government Issues Alert to Eight Districts.

Chennai Airport Closed Till Tomorrow

