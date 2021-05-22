188 Survivors Have Been Rescued So Far From Barge P305, Rescue And Search Operation Still Underway:

#CycloneTauktae | Update Search & Rescue of Barge P305: 188 survivors (incl 2 of ex tug Varaprada) & 66 bodies recovered so far. Search & rescue operations continue. Underwater search for wreckage of Barge P305 & Tug Varaprada using specialized teams & equipment in progress. — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

