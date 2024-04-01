A Dalit student from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was allegedly abused and assaulted in the Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) hostel by two suspects in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, March 31. According to the reports, attempts to establish unnatural sex were made by the accused by pulling off the victim’s pants inside a hostel room. The victim is pursuing Masters from the university. An FIR has reportedly been lodged in the matter, and an investigation has been launched by the police. Viral Video: Northeast Student Harassed, Abused With Racial Slurs by Miscreants Outside Mumbai University Campus in Santacruz.

Dalit Student From Gujarat Abused, Assaulted at BHU Hostel

In UP's Varanasi, a Dalit student, resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, currently pursuing masters from BHU, Varanasi was allegedly abused, assaulted and attempts of unnatural sex by pulling off his pant was made on him in the university hostel by two suspects on March 31. pic.twitter.com/2xKdgKJuww — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 1, 2024

