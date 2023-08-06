A heated argument broke out between BSP MP Danish Ali and BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon during an event in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. A video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media. The 3-minute 15-second video clip shows a heated argument taking place between the BSP MP and the BJP MLC. The incident is said to have taken place during the launch of the Amrut Bharat Station Scheme. After the incident, BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon said, "This heated argument erupted on saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. He (Danish Ali) said not to say it. Saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' is not a wrong thing." Responding to Dhillon's statement, BSP MP Danish Ali said that the BJP always converts every event into their party event. "We raised our voice over this because it was not a party event. They tried to twist this but the public has understood this," he added. Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations Across Country (Watch Video).

Heated Argument Between BSP MP and BJP MLC

#WATCH | UP: Heated argument ensued between BSP MP Danish Ali and BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon during an event in Amroha. pic.twitter.com/4gWVSweUGf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2023

BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon

#WATCH | UP: "This heated argument erupted on saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. He (Danish Ali) said not to say it. Saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' is not a wrong thing," says BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon on his heated argument with BSP MP Danish Ali during an event in Amroha pic.twitter.com/zFPblk8BtT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2023

BSP MP Danish Ali on the Heated Argument

#WATCH | UP: "BJP always convert every event into their party event. We raised our voice over this because it was not a party event. They tried to twist this but the public has understood this," says BSP MP Danish Ali on his heated argument with BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon during… pic.twitter.com/S6aYqSp626 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2023

