A viral video on social media shows Doordarshan anchor Lopamudra Sinha allegedly fainting while sharing news about the heatwave on live television. The clip shows DD Banga anchor Lopamudra Sinha speaking about the heatwave in West Bengal when, all of a sudden, she faints during the live telecast. After the video went viral online, Lopamudra Sinha, who works at Doordarshan Bangla, took to Facebook to share her health update. In the video, Sinha said that the incident occurred on Thursday, April 18, when she was reading the news live on DD Bangla. "It was very hot… my blood pressure dropped. I was feeling unwell even before I fainted. I thought drinking water would help so I asked the floor manager for some (sic.)," she stated. Sharing more details, Sinha said she felt better despite her fluctuating blood pressure. News Anchor Laughs On Air While Reporting Severe Flooding in Bagmati River in Bihar, Video Goes Viral.

