The Rajasthan High Court recently pulled up the Bikaner Municipal Corporation for stray animals wandering the streets. The single-judge bench of Justice Vinit Kumar Madhur said that Section 22-A of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 contemplates that "public utility service" includes "a system of public conservancy or sanitation". The court observed while upholding the Permanent Lok Adalat's grant of compensation to the tune of Rs 3 lakhs for death caused by a stray bull. The court also noted that Lok Adalat was right in holding the Corporation responsible for the payment of compensation to the husband and children of the deceased woman. 'Death of Humanity': Rajasthan High Court Orders Centre and State To Pay Rs 4 Lakh to Woman Forced To Give Birth on Road Whose Children Died Later.

HC on Death By Stray Bull Attack

