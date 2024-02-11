In a solemn ceremony at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi on February 11, party president JP Nadda paid homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary. The tribute underscores Upadhyay's enduring influence as a key ideologue within the BJP. Nadda, joined by party members, laid floral wreaths in remembrance of Upadhyay's legacy. Deendayal Upadhyaya Death Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Leaders Pay Tributes to Key Party Ideologue on His Punyatithi.

BJP Party President JP Nadda Pays Tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda pays floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/3i2PkAk2KE — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

