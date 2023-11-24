Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Friday, November 24, that the Centre will designate an official to monitor content after a wave of deepfake videos caused widespread distress and anger on social media. "The Rule Seven officer will also be a person who will create a platform where it will be very easy for citizens to bring to the attention of the Government of India their notices or allegations or reports of violation of law by the platforms", he told the media. Further, he said that the Rule Seven officer would take that digital platform information and respond accordingly. So we'll make it very simple for the citizen to report violations of law by platforms to the government, he added. Deepfake Issue: 'Safe Harbour' Clause Doesn't Apply if Platforms Do Not Take Adequate Steps to Remove Deepfakes, Says Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Centre to Appoint Officer to Counter Deepfake Issue

#WATCH | On Deep fake issue, MoS Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "The Rule Seven officer will also be a person who will create a platform where it will be very easy for citizens to bring to the attention of the Government of India their notices or allegations… pic.twitter.com/AHiATR6DD4 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)