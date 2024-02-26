In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold its PAC meeting at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence tomorrow, February 27. The meeting will primarily centre on the selection of Lok Sabha candidates. AAP is expected to announce candidates for key states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, and Punjab. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs Stand and Salute Party Leader Manish Sisodia in the Assembly (Watch Video).

AAP To Convene PAC Meeting Tomorrow

Aam Aadmi Party to hold its PAC meeting tomorrow at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Names of Lok Sabha candidates will be discussed: AAP AAP is expected to declare names of candidates for Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, and Punjab. — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

