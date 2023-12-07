According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in several areas of Delhi continues to remain in the 'Very Poor' category on Thursday, December 7. Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital region was registered in the 'poor' category as per the CPCB data on December 6. Delhi had been experiencing air quality in ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range over the past few weeks. Air Pollution in Delhi: Air Quality Dips Into 'Very Poor' Category at Several Places in National Capital (Watch Video).

