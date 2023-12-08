According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the national capital's air quality remained in the "Very Poor" category on Friday, December 8, with an overall AQI of 349 at 7 am. At 3:30 pm on December 7, the city's air quality was measured at 320. The official start of winter has resulted in "Very Poor" air quality in Delhi for a few days. Early in the morning, fog enveloped the city, making visibility difficult. The capital city's AQI was over 300 in certain places, while it was under 300 in others. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains in 'Very Poor' Category at Several Places in National Capital (Watch Video).

Delhi Continues To Reel Under ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality

#WATCH | Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) in 'Very Poor' category in the National Capital as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Drone Visuals from Nizamuddin East shot at 7:15 am) pic.twitter.com/tfAfTZz84N — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

#WATCH | Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category in parts of Delhi, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Visuals from the area around Akshardham and NH 24 shot at 7:15 am) pic.twitter.com/Yk2FNrUtPq — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) in 'Very Poor' category in the National Capital as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Drone Visuals from Kalindi Kunj shot at 7:50 am) pic.twitter.com/7mvytTjGRr — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

#WATCH | Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category in parts of Delhi, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Visuals from the area around AIIMS shot at 7 am) pic.twitter.com/oSIYs0fwya — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

