According to Central Pollution Control Board statistics, as of 6 am on Monday, November 27, the national capital saw air quality drop back into the 'Severe' category, with numerous regions of Delhi recording an AQI above 400. In several areas, the AQI was below 400. At 4 pm on Sunday, the air quality was reported at 396. A score of 0 represents "good," 100 to 200 represents "moderate," 200 to 300 represents "poor," 300 to 400 represents "very poor," and 400 to 500 or above is "severe" on the Air Quality Index. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Be in ‘Very Poor’ Category in National Capital (Watch Video).

Delhi Air Pollution

#WATCH | The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'Severe' category as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). (Visuals from the Sarai Kale Khan area, shot at 08:15 am today) pic.twitter.com/Iy6ToJeiWa — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)