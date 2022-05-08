In a spine-chilling incident, three assailants surrounded a car on a busy road in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar on Saturday evening and fired at least 10 rounds, NDTV reported. Reportedly, 2 people were injured in the attack and their condition is said to be critical. A probe is underway, said police.

Watch Video:

Caught On Camera: Shooting In Busy Delhi Locality, Peak Traffic Hours https://t.co/kB08ECvH2D NDTV's Sukirti Dwivedi reports pic.twitter.com/iMlUAe111B — NDTV (@ndtv) May 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)