A video of a youth performing a dangerous bike stunt on Delhi roads has surfaced online. The 21-second video shows the youth pulling off a dangerous front wheelie as he passes a PCR van. The bike wheelie was recorded on camera by another biker. The video is now going viral on social media. Woman Doing Dangerous Stunt on Bike Video From Noida? American Rider Robyn Diamond's Clip Goes Viral in India With Fake Claim, Here's a Fact Check.

Delhi Bike Stunt Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)