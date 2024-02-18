Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, on Sunday, February 18, staged a protest against Sandeskhali violence in Delhi. A video going viral on social media shows BJP workers burning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's effigy in Delhi while protesting against Sandeskhali violence. Meanwhile, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) has written to Mamata Banerjee, cautioning her about demands for President's Rule in the state after witnessing horrific incidents of sexual assault and violence in Sandeshkhali. West Bengal Violence: Six BJP MLAs, Including Suvendu Adhikari Suspended From Assembly Over Sandeshkhali Riots Issue (Watch Videos).

BJP Workers Protest Against Sandeskhali violence

VIDEO | BJP workers burn West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's effigy in Delhi in protest against Sandeskhali violence. pic.twitter.com/DX6CGju246 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)