The Delhi Fire Service on Monday morning received a fire call about a house collapse in the Kunwar Singh Nagar area, Nangloi Road in the Jawalpuri area. As per reports, the building collapsed after a blast took place in an LPG cylinder. Eight people residing in the house are said to be injured in the incident. "DFS fire personnel have reached the site. No casualties reported as of now," officials of Delhi Fire Service said. Delhi Building Collapse: Building Collapses Opposite Metro Pillar Number 448 in Tagore Garden Area, No Casualties Reported.

Building Collapses After Blast in an LPG Cylinder

#WATCH | A fire call was received about a house collapse in Kunwar Singh Nagar, Nangloi Road in Jawalpuri area. The building collapsed after a blast in an LPG cylinder. 8 people residing in the house are injured. DFS fire personnel have reached the site. No casualties reported as… pic.twitter.com/QXbVQkkTnc — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

