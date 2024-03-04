Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the 10th budget of the Arvind Kejriwal government in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha today, March 4. Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, Atishi said that she is presenting the changing picture of Delhi in the last ten years. "In 2014, the per capita income of Delhi was Rs 2.47 lakhs and today the per capita income of Delhi has reached 4.62 lakhs which is two and a half times more than the national average," she stated. Atishi further said that the GSDP of Delhi has increased two and a half times to Rs 11.08 lakh crores in the last 10 years. Delhi Budget 2024: Finance Minister Atishi Presents 10th Annual Budget of Arvind Kejriwal Government at Vidhan Sabha (Watch Video).

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Presents Budget

#WATCH | Delhi Finance Minister Atishi says "...In 2014, the GSDP of Delhi was Rs 4.95 lakh crores and in the last ten years, the GSDP of Delhi has increased two and a half times to Rs 11.08 lakh crores. In 2014, the per capita income of Delhi was Rs 2.47 lakhs and today the per… pic.twitter.com/uQ5XjTaLeS — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

