In a major Delhi Cabinet Reshuffle update, Kailash Gahlot has been relieved of the Law and Justice portfolio in the AAP government. Minister Atishi has been given the charge of the Law Department, and Minister Kailash Gehlot has been allocated the Women and Child Development Department. Atishi, now overseeing 14 portfolios, including the newly-added Law and Justice, holds the highest number among Kejriwal government ministers. Delhi Water Minister Atishi Issues Warning After Inspection Reveals Overflowing Sewers in Ashok Vihar.

Delhi Cabinet Reshuffle

Delhi Minister Atishi given the charge of the Law department; Minister Kailash Gehlot allocated the Women and Child Development Department. — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

