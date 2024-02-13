Amid the ongoing protest of the Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh farmers at various borders of National Capital, the farmers in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli staged protest in support of the "Delhi Chalo" march. The farmers stood in solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi and staged a peaceful protest. A video shared by news agency ANI depicted a group of individuals dressed in green attire, forming a queue and staging protest. Additionally, they held skulls as a symbolic gesture of their protest. Farmers Protest: Police Use Tear Gas Drones at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border To Disperse Crowd (Watch Video).

Farmers Protest in Tiruchirapalli:

VIDEO | Farmers in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, hold protest in support of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/1obTpewRdj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)