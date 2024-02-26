Aam Aadmi Party MLAs stood and gave a salute to party leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly. Speaking in the assembly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "He (Manish Sisodia) did what no other government could do. History is witness that when such people come and challenge the system, such injustice is done to them." Notably, today marks one year since the arrest of Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Nobel Prize Should Be Given to Arvind Kejriwal for Playing Victimhood Card, Says BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla After Delhi CM Skips Seventh ED Summons (Watch Video).

