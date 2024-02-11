Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with his family members, is set to visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple tomorrow, February 12. Kejriwal will be accompanied by his wife and parents on this significant visit to the holy town. Joining them will be Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, adding to the importance of the visit. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Decision To Contest All Seats in Punjab, Says We Are Firmly With INDIA Bloc.

Ram Temple Visit

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with his family members and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple tomorrow, 12 February: AAP (file pics) pic.twitter.com/RKwXDoYBYS — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)