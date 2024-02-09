Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the "One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme" on Friday, February 9, which is aimed at resolving water bill disputes. He directed Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to expedite the proposal for consideration by the Delhi Cabinet. The scheme is expected to provide relief to residents grappling with water bill issues. Free Bus Rides for Transgenders: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Bus Travel for Transgenders in National Capital (Watch Video).

One-Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' and gives directions to Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj regarding the same. The proposal will be brought before the Delhi Cabinet soon. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/p9yVsSWvaO — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

