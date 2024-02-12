Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, along with their families, offered prayers at the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Monday, February 12, 2024. The AAP convener was invited to the temple's consecration event on January 22, but he had stated that he preferred to visit the site later with his family, which included his parents and children. Meanwhile, thousands of people from all across the nation have visited the temple since it was made public following Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the consecration ceremony. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Temple After January 22 Consecration Ceremony, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Offer Prayers at Ram Temple

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with their families offered prayers at Ayodhya Ram Temple today pic.twitter.com/a3jAdImjhu — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

