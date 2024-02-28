Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, February 28, wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena after the LG suspended the solar policy of the Delhi government. In his letter, Arvind Kejriwal said that he was deeply pained by the "language" used by the LG in his letter. The Delhi CM also said that he discussed the water bill cabinet note with LG V Saxena several times. Arvind Kejriwal's letter comes in response to the open letter sent by the LG to him. In his letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, VK Saxena said that the Water, Finance, and UD Departments come under Kejriwal's control. "I've nothing to do with it," he said. Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Suspends Arvind Kejriwal-Led Govt's Solar Policy 2024.

My Response to LG on This Matter

My response to Hon'ble LG on this matter. https://t.co/ZtXJJ0DAQX pic.twitter.com/2sJSNAdTYV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 28, 2024

