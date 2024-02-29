Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in the state assembly alleged that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was threatening the officers of the Delhi government with raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if they did not follow his orders. CM Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena threatened to stall the bus marshal scheme that ran from 2015 to 2022. Responding to the lieutenant governor’s letter on Wednesday, Kejriwal said various schemes and programmes run by the Delhi government were affected by bureaucrats not clearing the files since VK Saxena took over as the LG. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Responds to LG VK Saxena With an Open Letter; Says, 'Hope We Will Be Able To Maintain Cordial and Constructive Working Relationship' (See Post).

CM Kejriwal Says Delhi LG Threatening Officers in the Name of ED, CBI

