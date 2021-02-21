Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold a meeting with farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh today at the Vidhan Sabha. Farm laws and other issues related to the farmers to be taken up in the meeting.

Ministers Kailash Gehlot & Rajendra Pal Gautam to also attend the meeting pic.twitter.com/u5nE2eaFSm

— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021