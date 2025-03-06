A viral video shows a woman engaging in a heated argument with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on a Delhi highway, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Reports state she repeatedly stopped her white Hyundai Creta in front of their bus, obstructing movement. The jawans confronted her, with one saying, “You are deliberately coming in front.” Another accused her of being drunk. The woman claimed the bus overtook her, prompting her reaction. The altercation led to a major traffic jam as she threatened to take action against the jawans. One officer responded, “Even the Chief Minister’s car follows rules; you must too.” ITBP personnel recorded the incident, and the video is widely circulated online. Authorities have yet to announce any official action. Road Rage Caught on Camera in Noida: Girls Protest As Group of Young Men Attack Taxi Driver Near Logix Mall; Mutual Settlement Reached Between Both Parties, Say Cops (Watch Video).

Delhi Woman Confronts ITBP Jawans in Drunken Altercation

दिल्ली में एक महिला ने DUTY जा रहे ITBP के जवानों को परेशान किया ! अपनी गाड़ी को जवानों की गाड़ी के आगे बार बार लगाया, और गाड़ी चलाने में व्यवधान पैदा किया , महिला ने ड्रिंक भी किया हुआ था । इन महिला के खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए ll pic.twitter.com/vSyBWsfygJ — PARAMILITARY HELP - CAPF (@Paramilitryhelp) March 5, 2025

