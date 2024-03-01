The Economic Survey of Delhi for 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Atishi on Friday, revealed that the per capita income of the national capital increased by 22 per cent in two years to Rs 4.61 lakh. The survey, tabled in the state assembly, also showed that the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Delhi at current prices is expected to reach Rs 11,07,746 crore in 2023-24, growing by 9.17 per cent from the previous year. The GSDP of Delhi in 2022-23 was Rs 10.14 crore. Atishi said the state budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented before the Assembly on March 4. Delhi: Finance Minister Atishi Tables Economic Survey 2023-24 in Legislative Assembly.

Delhi Economic Survey 2023–24

🔥 आज पेश हुए Economic Survey के Highlights 🔥 इस देश के इतिहास में इतने प्रयास किसी सरकार के काम रोकने के लिए कहीं नहीं हुए, जितने Kejriwal सरकार में हुए। कुछ आंकड़े: ▪️COVID में Slow Economic Growth के बावजूद दिल्ली में वृद्धि हो रही है ▪️GSDP 2022-23 में ₹10,14,000 करोड़… pic.twitter.com/NQUZvEjduF — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 1, 2024

