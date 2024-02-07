Taking cognisance of ED complaint, the Rouse Avenue Court issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. The Court has asked AAP supremo, Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17. Enforcement Directorate had moved Court against Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. Arvind Kejriwal have skipped ED summons for five times so far. Raids Being Carried Out To Trample AAP, Trouble Us: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal After ED Raids His Personal Secretary.

Delhi Court Summons Arvind Kejriwal for February 17:

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi takes cognizance of ED complaint and issues summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for February 17, 2024. ED has approched Court against Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the the… pic.twitter.com/1bpC982BHl — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)