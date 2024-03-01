Delhi Finance Minister Atishi arrived at the Delhi Assembly with a copy of the Economic Survey today, March 1, marking a significant moment in the capital's economic policy agenda. The survey will be tabled by the minister during the assembly session today. Alongside, the House is slated to discuss the pressing issue of "Demolition of Houses of the Poor across Delhi by Central Agencies." The budget session, which commenced on February 15, saw the Lieutenant Governor highlighting the AAP-led Delhi government's initiatives in various sectors. Arvind Kejriwal-Led Govt to Table Delhi Economic Survey 2023-24 on March 1.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Arrives with Economic Survey Copy

#WATCH | Delhi Finance Minister Atishi reaches Delhi Assembly with Economic Survey Copy. She is to table the Economic Survey today in the House pic.twitter.com/ZriquyvEfz — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)