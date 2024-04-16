In a tragic turn of events late Monday night, Nandnagari, a locality in the national capital of New Delhi, was the scene of a deadly shooting. At approximately near the Nand Nagari flyover, an individual identified as Mukesh Kumar began firing a 7.65 mm pistol without discernible motive. Assistant Sub Inspector Dinesh Sharma of the Delhi Police was fatally wounded in the attack and pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, 30-year-old Amit Kumar, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital. The assailant later shot himself dead. A probe has been launched into the incident. Firing in Najafgarh Videos: Man Shot at Salon in Delhi, Probe Launched.

Delhi Firing

