Dr Ritu Singh, a former ad-hoc teacher at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, initiated the "PhD Pakode Wali" stall outside the Arts Faculty after facing termination due to alleged caste harassment. Delhi Police registered a case against her under IPC sections for causing obstruction to passersby. Singh's protest against caste-based discrimination has gained attention, with her refusal to back down sparking legal action and drawing support from colleagues. Singh's menu includes items like 'Jhumla Pakkoda' and 'Special Recruitment Drive Pakkoda', highlighting social issues. Videos and images of the protest stall circulate on social media, sparking discussions on casteism in educational institutions. Bomb Threat in Delhi: Police Deploy Bomb Disposal Squads After Ram Lal Anand College Receives Bomb Threat, Search Operation Underway.

आज दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में PHD करने के बाद पकौड़े बेचने को मजबूर ! मान सम्मान की इस लड़ाई में झुकेंगे नहीं “नौकरी नहीं न्याय चाहिए" Menu - • JHUMLA PAKKODA (best seller) • SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE PAKKODA • SC/ST/ OBC BACKLOG PAKKODA • NFS PAKKODA • DISPLACEMENT PAKKODA… pic.twitter.com/3dEQMOkN6P — Dr Ritu Singh (@DrRituSingh_) March 4, 2024

