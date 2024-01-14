Four people, including two children, of a family died of suspected asphyxiation after smoke from an angeethi (coal brazier) filled their room in Delhi's Alipur on Sunday, January 14, 2024. “As per preliminary investigation, 2 adults and 2 children have died. A forensic team has been called, samples of angeethi have been collected. It is suspected that they died due to suffocation. Probe from every angle is underway”, Additional DCP (Outer North) B Bharat Reddy told news agency ANI. Rajasthan Cold Wave: Child Among Three Killed From Asphyxiation From Makeshift Fireplace Smoke in Churu.

Four Family Members Die of Suspected Asphyxiation in Delhi

