According to the Indira Gandhi International Airport Authority, A group of passengers bound for Patna by Spicejet airline flight no. SG-8721/STD were creating nuisance at domestic boarding gate 54 at Delhi Airport on Friday, December 1. “On query, it was learnt that the flight was delayed for more than 7 hrs as the incoming flight arrived. On this, the group got frustrated and started creating nuisance with airlines' staff at B/Gate area. The same was informed to B/G I/C who along with QRT responded at the location and pacified the matter”, it further stated. A video of the incident has surfaced online. SpiceJet Flight Gets Delayed and Rescheduled Multiple Times, Angry Passengers Create Ruckus at Mumbai Airport (Watch Videos).

Frustrated Passengers Create Nuisance With Spicejet Staff at Delhi Airport

#WATCH | Delhi | "Today at about 3:10 pm, it came to notice that a group of passengers bound for Patna by Spicejet airline flight no. SG-8721/STD were creating nuisance at domestic boarding gate 54. On query, it was learnt that the flight was delayed for more than 7 hrs as the… pic.twitter.com/bugwhjdYOK — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

