Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tweet:

In order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi Govt hospitals are directed to engage 4th & 5th year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors. The situation demands for all hands on deck, and we hope to fight this surge soon. pic.twitter.com/2Wv50ZC0VP — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) April 10, 2021

