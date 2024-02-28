Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has decided to pause the implementation of the Delhi government’s solar policy which was announced in January, the Aam Aadmi Party Claimed on Wednesday. This decision comes shortly after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s promise that the policy would eradicate electricity bills in the capital city. The Delhi Solar Policy 2024 was designed to provide generation-based incentives to individuals installing rooftop solar panels at their homes. Kejriwal announced this policy last month, stating that consumers would receive payment for solar power generation. Indian Solar Energy Tech Companies Witness 'USD 1 Billion' in Funding in January, Despite 9% Dip in 2023: Report.

