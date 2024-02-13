Heavy traffic snarl was witnessed on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway as well as at the Ghazipur border amid ongoing farmers protest in the national capital on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. According to authorities, massive security measures have been put in place at the borders of Tikri, Ghazipur, and Singhu. Barricades and nails have been installed to stop trucks bringing demonstrators from entering Delhi. For the not-known, a sizable number of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have arrived in the nation's capital as part of the ‘Delhi Chalo March’ seeking guarantee on MSP. Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest: Choas at Shambhu Border, Farmers Break Barricades, Several Detained by Haryana Police (Watch Video).

Heavy Traffic Snarls at Ghazipur Border, DND Flyway in Delhi

#WATCH | Heavy traffic snarl seen on Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway, as vehicles commute from Delhi to Noida amid heavily guarded Delhi borders in view of farmers' protest. pic.twitter.com/eGStNsBY1u — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy traffic snarl at Ghazipur border in view of the farmers' protest.#FarmersProtest2024 pic.twitter.com/BMmVFVQ9vi — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

